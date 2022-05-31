PERRYSBURG — Kaitlyn and Mikayla Cully may be twins, but their interests are on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Kaitlyn is enrolled in Penta Career Center’s Firefighter program and wants to major in fire arson investigation at Eastern Kentucky University.
Mikayla is in Penta’s Small Animal Care program and is interested in zoology and pre-veterinarian studies. She plans to earn her undergraduate degree at Kent State and attend vet school at Ohio State University.
Kaitlyn said she has always wanted to be a firefighter so finding out she could attend Penta, get her certification, and not add extra college courses made sense.
“I could get a job right out of high school,” she said. “It really was a no-brainer for me.”
In addition to becoming an arson investigator, Kaitlyn also wants to volunteer at a fire department.
“I enjoy firefighting, but I also think fire investigation is pretty cool.”
Kaitlyn said she didn’t consider arson investigation until attending Penta, where she learned about fire patterns and evidence.
“It sparked my interest.”
Kaitlyn has worked with suppression foams, different hoses and just recently did a mechanical extrication of a vehicle. Students also have worked with live burns and search and rescue.
She said she appreciates spending half of the day doing hands-on stuff for something she wants to do as a living, “knowing that I’m getting certifications that will get me a job right out of high school.”
Kaitlyn participates in cheerleading and plays mellophone in the marching band at the twin’s home school of Eastwood.
Their parents are Shelby and Peter Cully.
“They’re a little nervous but proud,” Kaitlyn said about her parents’ reaction to her career choice.
She will graduate with multiple certifications including EMT basic, Occupational Safety and Health Association 10-hour training, CPR, Fire 1 and Fire 2 as well as oriented vent-enter-isolate-search (OVEIS) certification.
“We get certified in a lot of different stuff,” Kaitlyn said, and admitted she’s had to work harder to keep up with the guys in the class.
At Penta, she is a student ambassador, is in SkillsUSA and participates in the criminal justice/firefighter’s honor guard.
Mikayla said, unlike her twin, she doesn’t do well with people and prefers animals.
“I’ve always had this connection with animals, and I’ve always loved interacting with them,” she said.
Like Kaitlyn, she knew since she was young what she wanted as a career.
Mikayla said just recently she took the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America certification test that will allow her to work as a vet technician in college.
Despite veterinary school at OSU being very competitive, she says having her certification will allow her to focus on getting more on-the-job hours to boost her chances.
Becoming a zookeeper isn’t out of the question, either.
Mikayla said she picked Penta so she can get her certification before heading to college as well as having the opportunity to work with exotic animals.
Penta has partnered with the Toledo Zoo to take care of Hellbender salamanders, which are listed as an endangered species.
“That is something I can put on my resume, especially for something like a zookeeper position.
“A zoo vet would be the final goal.”
Mikayla said it will take eight-12 years of schooling to get that job.
She is interested in the Arizona zoos and the Toledo Zoo.
Mikayla is president of Penta’s FFA chapter and a member of National Technical Honor Society. At Eastwood, she plays flute in the band and is involved with the school musicals.
Both sisters show goats as members of the Portage Valley 4-H Club, and this year Mikayla is adding a beef feeder.
Mikayla took umbrage when asked whether she preferred cats or dogs.
“You can’t ask an animal person which is their favorite. I like both of them.”