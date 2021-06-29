Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place for a virtual discussion of “How to Steal a Dog” by Barbara O’Connor on July 26 at 6 p.m.
“How to Steal a Dog” tells the story of a young girl struggling to see what’s right when everything else seems wrong.
“How to Steal a Dog” is available for checkout from Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. This discussion is open to families and students 9 years old and older. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.