Experience a self-guided adventure in the Wood County Park District. Throughout October, a new challenge will be presented in a different park each week. Watch a new video on Wood County Park District’s social media to learn about that week’s challenge.
Embark on a hero’s adventure, tracking a villain’s path and thwarting their diabolical plans to ruin nature! Using your smartphone, “chase” our virtual villain by discovering one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to a reward and saving the day. Complete all four Geochases for a greater reward.
This is a free opportunity. Registration is not requested.
This week at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Oct. 12-18 at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner
Oct. 19-25 at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood
Oct. 26-31 at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
Share adventures by tagging the Wood County Park District on social media with photos of a masked hero. Complete the Geochase within the week for each park’s course.
Wood County Park District parks and preserves are free and open daily to all from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.