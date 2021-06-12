PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library invites the community to join in a fun outdoor adventure that promotes literacy, physical activity, and multi-generational family time.
A story walk has been installed downtown. It begins at Way, at the corner of the parking lot near the railroad tracks. From there, walkers will stroll through downtown to read pages from the children’s book “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins. Pages from the book, along with other fun activities, are posted on or near the windows of 30 participating downtown businesses now through July 7.
The map can be viewed online at https://children.waylibrary.info/images/PDF/Storywalkmap.pdf.
The walk is sponsored by the Way Public Library Foundation & Friends and kicks off this year’s summer reading program Tails and Tales. To register visit waylibrary.info.
Story walks have been installed in 50 states and 11 countries. The project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.