Stargazing is set for Saturday from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids. See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. No registration is needed.
Nurture the Nursery is Tuesday and Sept. 13, and 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Volunteer and do important work with the native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.
Native Nursery Night will be held Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve. Volunteer and do important work with the native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.
Go on a Harvest Full Moon Walk on Sept. 9 from 8:30-9:45 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Be sure to catch what is usually one of the most beautiful moonrises of the year. Come on a moonlit stroll through the woods and learn some moon lore.