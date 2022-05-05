Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.
The Friends of the Parks Native Plant Sale is Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Champion Building, 13800 Poe Road. Purchase quality native plants for your garden. Plants are $5 each. Shrubs are $10 each.
Old-School Series: The Life of a Girl Named Sally is set for Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Carter Historic Farm is looking to bring the farm experience to classrooms across the county and is looking for input from kids. Participants will take part in a history lesson designed for a classroom setting. This lesson consists of a presentation, historic objects and a Great Depression era activity. Participants will then fill out a survey about their experience. This program is designed for children age 6-10.
Paddling Prep: Vehicle Mounting & Transport will be held May 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Loading a kayak or canoe onto a vehicle can be as daunting as it is confusing, but don’t overlook this crucial safety step on your paddling adventure. We’ll showcase a number of different methods, using a variety of equipment and vehicle types to equip you with ideas and practice for your own secure set-up. This is an engaging informational presentation - no paddling.
An EcoLit Book Group Meeting will be held May 12 from 7-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. For this meeting, read “In a Desert Garden: Love and Death Among the Insects” by John Alcock. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. The discussion leader is Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, Bowling Green State University English Department and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.