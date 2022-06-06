The Perrysburg Annual Fishing Derby was held Saturday at Three Meadows Pond. Prizes were awarded in a variety of categories including most perch caught and longest largemouth bass. There was also random prize drawings, and the first 100 children to register received a free hat.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG woman cited for endangering children
- Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things
- BG man arrested for assault and multiple thefts
- Walbridge may use eminent domain to acquire downtown building
- Michigan man sent to prison for BG storage unit thefts
- Building 'Bridges' in Northwood: Groundbreaking at site of former mall
- Scot R. Mazur
- Eiben wants to dedicate her life to helping others
- Like father, like son: Kiefer eyeing dad’s record at state
- Bison gores Ohio woman in Yellowstone National Park