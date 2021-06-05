Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Tweenagers: Water Quality and Orienteering is set for Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville. Search for macroinvertebrates, frogs and other creatures in and around the Portage River using seine nets. Afterward, continue the adventure with a beginning orienteering program to develop compass and navigation skills. This is a drop-off program. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing will be observed.
Family Pond Explorers: Frogs will be held Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Bring children ages 3-6 for an hour of pond exploration and discovery. Each week staff will highlight a particular pond creature, with hands-on learning and stories to discover more about the week’s animal. Adults must stay. Please register participating child only. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing will be observed.
Archery Skills: The Complete Archer will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and start working on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used at this program.
Crash Pad Reservations at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, are available on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Try bouldering in one of the only natural climbing areas in Northwest Ohio. The reservations are made on a first-come-first-served basis at Sawyer Quarry on the day of the program. One-hour reservations only, last reservations begin at 6 pm. The program fee is $5.
A Mountain Bike Meet up will be held June 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Road. Join The Right Direction pro instructors with a bike for some quality time at the track. Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. No registration. Bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike.
Kids Summer Series: Campfire Cooking and Fire Safety is set for June 16 from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Be prepared for camping/bonfire season. Learn some fire safety basics and learn how to make food over a campfire. This program is designed for children ages 8-12.
Take a Freedom Canoe Tour on June 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Orleans Park Boat Launch, 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg. Paddle around Audubon Islands Nature Preserve led by a naturalist who will share history of the Underground Railroad in Perrysburg and Maumee, pointing out landmarks and features from the water. A short canoe skills session will precede the trip. All canoes, paddles and PFDs included. Must be 11 to paddle in the front seat; 6 to ride in the center – contact the program leader for center riders or other special accommodations. All participants must abide by essential eligibility criteria and sign a release of liability. The program fee is $10 or $8 for Friends of the Parks members.