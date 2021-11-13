Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is reminding communities of its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program that provides housing assistance and other services for veterans. GLCAP can help cover rental arrearages, first-month rent, security deposits and other needs such as utility assistance, moving costs and budgeting.
“We are proud to have served 194 veterans in the last year and are honored to have the opportunity to support them.” said Clarissa McDermitt, GLCAP’s support services specialist. “We assisted veterans who were either imminently losing their housing or moved them from homelessness to permanent housing. SSVF staff also work closely with partnering agencies to ensure their housing needs are met.”
In addition to helping veterans who are homeless or at-risk, SSVF can also assist veterans with the costs of rent through new Shallow Subsidy funding, which allows eligible veterans a 50% rental subsidy for two years. Veterans in the program will have a case manager and meet monthly to work on budgeting, gaining higher paying employment and permanent housing goals.
SSVF also offers healthcare navigation services for veterans. The healthcare navigator assists in the coordination of finding doctors, dentists, vaccine clinics, or mental health professionals for those with a need. The service also assists veterans with obtaining health insurance coverage.
Veteran assistance through GLCAP is available for residents of Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot County. Income guidelines apply. Applicants must be at or below 50% of their county’s median income.
To access housing services, veterans can call 419-333-4006 or visit www.glcap.org/veterans for more information.