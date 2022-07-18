Glaucoma is a condition that many of us hear about and know that it can affect vision. But, let’s take a deeper look.
Glaucoma is a condition in which the pressure inside of the eye, often referred to as the intraocular pressure, is too high for the eye. If the IOP is too high, it can press against the optic nerve and initially affect your peripheral vision and ultimately affect your central vision as well.
The eye is an amazing organ. Only about 20% of it is visible between the upper and lower eyelid. Remember that the eye is a globe shape. At the back of the globe is where the optic nerve is located. The optic nerve is where all of the visual stimulation that the retina receives inside of the eye is sent to the brain. Another way to think about the optic nerve is it how the eye communicates with the brain. It is therefore critical that the optic nerve maintains good health.
If the IOP is too high inside of the eye, it can press up against the optic nerve. When it does this, it can cause damage to the nerve. Unfortunately, if elevated IOP causes damage to the optic nerve, the damage is irreversible.
Initially when damage occurs to the optic nerve, it can reduce a person’s peripheral vision. Normally this is not noticeable by most people. Part of the reason for this is that the areas in the peripheral vision are initially so small that the person doesn’t notice it. Additionally, the eyes have visual fields that overlap and if the visual field in one eye is compromised, the other eye may be able to compensate for it.
The most common question we receive is “why do I have glaucoma?” For most forms of glaucoma we don’t know why the pressure is elevated and we refer to it as primary open angle glaucoma. For a small subset of glaucoma that we see, we can determine the specific reason for it.
The interesting thing with glaucoma is that often times it is an asymptomatic condition in the early phases of the disease. Most people don’t feel that the IOP is elevated and cannot tell that their visual field is affected.
During an eye exam, we measure the pressure inside the eyes. The normal range is between 10mmHg and 21mmHg. Saying that, there may be people who have IOPs that are above the normal range that never develop glaucoma (also referred to as ocular hypertension), while there may also be people who have IOPs in the normal range that develop glaucoma (also referred to as low tension glaucoma).
During your eye exam, we look inside of your eyes to see if you have any other risks factors for glaucoma. Additionally, we look at your optic nerves to see if they look healthy or if they may have been damaged by high IOP. If we suspect your optic nerve is at risk of damage or may have been damaged due to elevated IOPs we order additional tests to determine the health of the optic nerve.
A threshold visual field is a very detailed test used to assess your peripheral vision. During the test you are looking inside of a bowl while small spots of light are presented to your peripheral vision. The instrument presents this at varying levels of intensity and determines if there are any areas of your visual field that are abnormal.
An optical coherence tomography of your optic nerve can also measure your optic nerve at a very sensitive level to determine if the structure has changed. This is an advanced technology that provides very detailed information of your optic nerve which can be tracked overtime.
If glaucoma is discovered, treatment requires lowering the IOP. This is usually initially done with drops that are placed on the eyes. For some patients, it requires one drop in the evening to reduce the IOP. If one drop isn’t lowering the pressure sufficiently, a second and sometimes third drop may be used to reduce the IOP.
If medicated drops are not adequately reducing IOP, a certain form of laser can be applied to the inside of the eye to reduce the IOP. Newer surgeries, referred to microinvasive glaucoma surgery can now be done during cataract surgery. Other glaucoma surgeries are available for more advanced cases.
It is critical to communicate with your optometrist to understand the risk of developing glaucoma. They will be best equipped to communicate with you about your risk and appropriate treatments.
