As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year.

Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 16:

Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green

Nov. 30: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square

Dec. 4: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.

Grand Rapids

Dec. 2: 1- 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road

Millbury

Dec. 1 1:30-7 p.m., Lake Township Administration, 27975 Cummings Road

Perrysburg

Saturday: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St.

Dec. 10: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 E. Indiana Ave.

Portage

Nov. 30: 1-7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main St.

Rossford

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road

Stony Ridge

Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike

