As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year.
Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 16:
Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
Nov. 30: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square
Dec. 4: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Grand Rapids
Dec. 2: 1- 7 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran, 23019 Kellogg Road
Millbury
Dec. 1 1:30-7 p.m., Lake Township Administration, 27975 Cummings Road
Perrysburg
Saturday: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St.
Dec. 10: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Perrysburg Schools Board of Education, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Portage
Nov. 30: 1-7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main St.
Rossford
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road
Stony Ridge
Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike