An American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for July 9 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy.
Schedule an appointment using the sponsor code: MVUUC. There is no deferral period for the coronavirus vaccine as long as the donor is feeling well and is symptom free. You must know the type of vaccine you received. There will be tote bags for donors (while supplies last). Face masks are required.
More information on donating blood is at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/common-concerns.html
Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break, according to an American Red Cross press release.
Blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, in honor of the new film, “Elvis,” all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at the Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland and a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
June 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bowling Green Eagles Club, 1163 N. Main St.
Perrysburg
Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 601 E. Boundary St.
Rossford
June 24, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road.