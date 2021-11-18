PERRYSBURG — The Girls on the Run “Girl Power 5K” on Saturday will have a superhero theme this year and will take place on the Bowling Green State University campus for the first time.
“We will have a few superheroes with us, Superman and Wonder Woman, and will have some activities and crafts around that theme. It will be a lot of fun,” said race director Sarah Diller. “You talk to some of these girls at the beginning and they say ‘I don’t even like to run.’ Then, 10 weeks later, they are running a 5K and they are doing it and loving it for the love of running.”
At the 5K every girl is required to have an adult running buddy, usually a parent or family friend.
“It’s sort of like they are training together and they don’t know if they can do it, but they are holding hands as they cross the finish line and they are both so proud that they can do it,” Diller said.
All participants are encouraged to dress up. There will also be music, mascots and a short obstacle course.
“We will have a craft table at the race where they will make capes and cuffs, like a superhero would. At the little station they will also be able to identify their superpower and post it on a board with a photo booth. We did this once before and it’s funny the things they come up with, with masks, fun tutus and capes,” Diller said.
It’s a big celebration as they cross the finish line.
The national organization is in its 25th year and Diller has been directing the race for eight years and 16 seasons.
The girls meet with volunteer coaches twice a week for 90 minutes. They work through a curriculum around topics such as choosing a good friend, being good friend, using social media in a safe way, finding balance and navigating emotions. Topics change each week, but each session also incorporates an element of running.
Local Hull Prairie Intermediate coach Laura Seiverth has been with the organization for 10 seasons.
“It really builds a lot of confidence for them. It also builds a lot of friendships, especially for girls who are new to the school. They are running with girls and talking with girls that they never would have gotten to meet,“ Seiverth said.
Last Saturday the girls ran their longest practice.
“We just ran our practice 5K, in the rain and the wind on Thursday. It was like 30-mile-an-hour wind gusts and pouring down rain. Most of the girls would not have wanted to do that, but they showed a lot of grit,” Seiverth said.
They typically do a 10-week program, but the restart after the pandemic resulted in a shorter 8-week program.
On Tuesday the girls at the Hull Prairie Intermediate club were working on their club identifier, preparing for Saturday’s race. All 230 girls, in the 15 different schools taking part in Northwest Ohio, will wear the same T-shirt.
The HPI identifier will be tie-dye socks. They are all blue, but will be bleached dyed to make spider web designs.
Annie Heinold, an 11-year-old from Hull Prairie Intermediate, thinks the running and extra activities are fun.
“It’s for our school. It’s a club. I like running. I just did it to be with friends after school, and to be in a group.“ Heinold said.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. with some pre-race activities. At 8:15 a.m. there is also a fun run for kids in second grade or younger, which is one third of a mile, then the 5K begins at 9 a.m.
It will take place at the BGSU campus. The start and finish line is just south of the football field near Lots 13 and 20.
The community is welcome to join and run the 5K. Runners can sign up at www.girlsontherunnwohio.org and on race day.