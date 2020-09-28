WHITEHOUSE — One local faith community has decided to address the issue of suicide by using a play to invite their audiences into a conversation.
TBD, a new theatre company based in Whitehouse will be offering the play “Gidion’s Knot” by Johnna Adams on Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 11 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. The venue is Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse. Seating will be limited to 25 for each performance to allow for physical distancing.
Over the course of a parent/teacher conference, a grieving mother and an emotionally overwhelmed school teacher have a fraught conversation about the tragic suicide of the mother’s son, the teacher’s student, Gidion. The boy may have been bullied severely — or he may have been an abuser. As his story is slowly uncovered, his mother and teacher try to reconstruct a satisfying explanation for Gidion’s act and come to terms with excruciating feelings of culpability.
TBD Productions is new theater company and a ministry of Hope United Methodist Church. The name of the company actually comes from scripture: 1 John 3:2 says, “Friends, we are children of God. What we will become has yet to be determined (TBD), but we know that when we see Christ, we will be like Him, for we will see Him as He is.”
Hope United Methodist Church is located at 10610 Waterville St. For more information, visit www.hopeunitedmethodist.com