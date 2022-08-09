Are there staff members at the Wood County District Public Library who always go the extra mile for you and your family when you visit the library? Say thank you to library staff by nominating them for the John M. Gibson Award, a tradition which was begun by the library’s board of trustees in 2005 to recognize excellence in customer service.
Any library employee (with the exceptions of the library director and the deputy director) may be nominated for the Gibson Award. The board of trustees selects the recipient from nominations submitted by both library users and library staff members and then recognize all nominees when the award is presented on Oct. 7.
Since being established in 2005, the Gibson Award has been presented to 16 library employees: Mandy Hackley (2005), Mary Boone (2006), AJ Heilman and Donna Mertz (2007), Debra Born (2008), Kristin Wetzel (2009), Linda Conrad (2010), Maria Simon (2011), Nancy Weiland (2012), Katherine Lawn (2013), Anne Render (2014), Matt Mehling (2015), Victoria Forgette (2016), Tara Bahnsen (2017), JJ Hofner (2018) and Kevin Puffer (2019).
Nomination forms are available at the main library at 251 N. Main St., at the Walbridge Library and on the Bookmobile. Nominations may also be submitted online at wcdpl.org/john-gibson-award. All nominations are due by Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.