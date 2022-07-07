A former Bowling Green school, then used for art space and paranormal investigations, has reportedly been sold.
Kelly Scheufler, co-founder of Fringe Paranormal, said the group was told by South Main Elementary’s new owner in June that its lease would not be renewed, and they had to vacate the property.
Before the building is once again closed, Fringe Paranormal is hosting a free, open house Sunday from 5-8 p.m.
According to the Wood County Auditor’s Office, the school has had the same owner since Sept. 16, 2011, when Main & Palmer LLC, in Newport Beach, California, purchased the property for $70,433 from Gold Nugget Properties LLC.
Gold Nugget had bought it in July 2011 from the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education for $5,000 at an auction.
An auditor’s office employee said it could take some time before property sales are recorded.
Main & Palmer also owns the land that was the former play area northeast of the school.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen to the place,” Scheufler said.
There is no working electricity, plumbing or water in the school, and the flat roof over the gym is starting to cave in, she said.
The history of the school will be on display Sunday.
The school was built in 1890. Students attended until it was closed in 2005.
The building was then leased to the Arts Council Lake Erie West for $1 and housed 10 tenants including a daycare, martial arts school, dance studio, art gallery and artist studios.
It was sold at public auction for $5,000 to Gold Nugget Properties in June 2011.
The sale of the 23,408-square-foot school, located at 437 S. Main St., included the 1.62 acres on which it sat, and the play area.
Milton School in Milton Center and the Central Administration building, which was located on South Grove Street, also were sold that day.
Scheufler said Fringe Paranormal started leasing the building in 2017 and conducted haunted tours during the past five years.
She said people have claimed to have seen shadows and witnessed items being thrown in the basement. They have also reportedly heard footsteps and voices.
Most of the activity is in the basement or the second floor, Scheufler said.
The attic, which also will be open during Sunday’s tour, contains chalk signatures of former students, she said.
“I truly hope it is going to be taken care of,” Scheufler said, but is afraid it will be torn down.