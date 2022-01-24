Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, met with Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman Thursday to discuss public safety issues.
When the chief mentioned the division’s crews were going to practice ice rescues – Ghanbari jumped in, literally. Ghanbari suited up and joined them on the ice.
“I want to take a moment to encourage everyone, when you go out, make sure you’re safe, know where you’re going,” Ghanbari said. “Always have a plan, and never go on ice, that you may even have the slightest inclination that it’s not safe — better yet stay off the ice.”
Ghanbari noted the importance of being prepared in these types of situations.
“And if you do, find yourself in trouble, have a plan and make sure you have a way to call 911. So our friends at the Bowling Green Fire Department, or our fire departments across the county can come out and rescue you,” Ghanbari added.
Ghanbari’s participation with the Bowling Green Fire Division is a part of his #RideAlongAndLearn Challenge, which encourages public officials across the country to go on ride-alongs with law enforcement and first responders.