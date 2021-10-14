COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, encourages local Wood County fire departments to apply for the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System grant that is now accepting online applications.
Ghanbari pushed for funding this grant within the state budget that passed in the General Assembly over the summer.
“As a member of the House Finance Committee, I directly fought to include significant funding for these MARCS grants in order to assist our fire departments’ communications and technology systems so that they can efficiently and effectively respond to emergency situations,” Ghanbari said.
The grant funding is available through the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal. Ghanbari helped secure a total of $3.5 million that was earmarked for the fire department grants to be used for MARCS.
Additionally, as a big and consistent proponent of public safety, Ghanbari also secured $500,000 locally for the Bowling Green MARCS Tower within the budget bill.
Eligible participants that apply and receive funding can use it to purchase systems, equipment, or services that are a part of MARCS operated by the State of Ohio to provide fire protection services.
Fire departments can apply for the grant here: https://apps2.com.ohio.gov/fire/Grants/ApplicationMARCS.aspx.