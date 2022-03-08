COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Controlling Board approved over $2 million for Owens State Community College on Monday, according to a news release by State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg
The approval of the funding is for renovations to College Hall on the campus.
“I worked to ensure this significant funding back during the 133rd General Assembly, and it’s gratifying to officially see the release of these funds for the betterment of Owens State Community College,” Ghanbari said. “I look forward to seeing the completion of this renovation project for the institution.”
The project is funded through Senate Bill 310, which Ghanbari supported during the previous General Assembly. The bill included various projects for Wood County.
Specifically, the release of the capital funds for $2.3 million will go towards the phase 4 renovations of College Hall, which follows the master plan for the campus.
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for April 4.