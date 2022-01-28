The club will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom; connection instructions to be provided by newsletter and email to members. The program will be Thinking About Women’s Heart Health, presented by Dr. Lawrence E. Monger, MD of Wood County Hospital.
President Kathy Mull and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Sue DiBiasio will provide the day’s inspiration. A brief business meeting to update and plan ongoing club projects will follow. Carol Ballard will share news of upcoming Garden Group projects and Candace Gillen will share Literature Group projects. The evening will conclude with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.
Designated charity of the evening is the Brown Bag Food Project; a $125 donation will be made in lieu of being able to collect specific items at this meeting.
Anyone interested in learning about the opportunities for service provided by the club to the community, or who would like to attend a meeting, can visit www.womensclubbg.org or talk with any club member.