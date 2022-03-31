The group met March 15 at the Bowling Green Country Club, and was hosted by Evelyn Bachman and Jo Sipes.
Members shared pictures and discussion of their favorite trees and a tree and leaf matching game was led by Amy Harrison-Kinder. Ideas were discussed about the group’s basket for the BGWC Art and Craft Show in the fall; it was agreed that the theme would be “The Gardener.” Members should contact Carol Ballard before purchasing items to be included in the basket; Pat Limes and Linda Frizzell will organize and create the basket.
December minutes were approved as emailed and the treasurer’s report was approved. The group agreed to use group funds to supplement the $66 raised during Bird Bingo at the December meeting to purchase three bee hives through Heifer International. In committee reports, Linda Myers suggested hanging overripe bananas in the garden to attract butterflies, and that we plan gardens for fall and winter interest. Jean Ladd urged everyone to recycle everything we can and make an effort to reduce food waste. Jo Vernon had books available to look through after the meeting.
In new business, Shelly Sabo will organize the Welcome Sign planting this year. Planting will occur at the May meeting; contact Sabo with any suggestions for planting this year. The club is hosting the Regional Garden Meeting on May 5 at Simpson Garden Park. If interested in assisting to put coverings on the tables for the meeting, arrive by 8:30 a.m. Members were alerted to the plant exchange hosted by the Master Gardener Volunteers on April 30 beginning at 10 a.m.; items exchanged may include plants, tools, seeds, pots or anything related to gardening. There will be a native plant sale on May 7 at the fairgrounds. Also of interest is the Fostoria Garden Group Guest Night on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Wesleyan United Methodist Church.
Next meeting of Garden Group will be on April 19 at the senior center, starting at 5 p.m. Frizzell will present a program on using discarded lampshade forms to fashion a cage for holding tall flowers in the garden. If interested in enjoying a meal at the center prior to meeting, contact Ballard to make a reservation.