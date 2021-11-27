The club will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the home of Miriam Martin, the Chouse, corner of Ohio 199 and Ohio 105, Pemberville. Special program for the evening will be the BGHS Madrigals introduced by Music Chair Donna Schmidt. Members are invited to participate in the Christmas Cheer Cup Trade by bringing a mug, Christmasy or otherwise, filled with any assortment of surprises to exchange with other members.
President Kathy Mull and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Carole Sarkan will provide the day’s inspiration. Hostesses for the evening will be Candace Gillen, Debbie LeGalley and Mary Boone. A brief business meeting to update and plan ongoing club projects will follow. Carol Ballard will share news of upcoming Garden Group projects and Gillen will share Literature Group projects. The evening will conclude with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.
The designated charity of the evening is the Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place; suggested donations are listed in the club program book.
Anyone interested in learning about the opportunities for service provided by the club to the community and beyond, or who would like to attend a meeting, can consult the Women’s Club website at www.womensclubbg.org or any club member.