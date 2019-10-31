GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green — Group news

The club will meet on Nov. 6 at Heritage Georgian Room at 7 p.m. The featured speaker for the evening will be Chris Gajewicz, natural resources coordinator with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, who will present a program on Feeding Our Winter Birds. Gajewicz heads up several areas of management in parks and recreation including Simpson Garden Park, volunteers, educational programming and special events.
President Susan Enright and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Earlene Kilpatrick will provide the day’s inspiration. Chairwomen Carol Ballard and Vicki Harris, along with committee members Judy Miller and Jo Vernon, will serve as hostesses. Music Chair Donna Schmidt will introduce students of Bowling Green State University’s music department who will present selections for the evening’s entertainment. A brief business meeting to update and plan ongoing club projects will follow, including preparations for the 16th Annual Art & Craft Show which will be presented Nov. 9 at First United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Evelyn Bachman and Kay Heffernan will share news about upcoming Garden Group and Literature Group projects. The evening will conclude with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.