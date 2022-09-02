The club will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church to begin the new club year. Program for the evening will be “A Day in the Life of a Woman in India” presented by Rama Kannan, club member and instructor at Owens Community College, who will talk about the culture and customs of her native country. The hostesses for the evening, Linda Moore and Miriam Martin, have planned a pot luck and fellowship time to begin the fun and informative evening.
President Kathy Mull and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Carol Mowen will provide the evening’s inspiration. A brief business meeting will follow to update and plan ongoing club projects, including finalizing plans for the Holiday Art and Craft Show and distribution of member program books for the new club year. Carol Ballard will share news of upcoming Garden Group projects and Candace Gillen will share Literature Group projects. The evening’s meeting will conclude with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.