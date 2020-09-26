GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green recently held a drive-thru event in City Park in an effort to continue serving the community while safely connecting with one another.
On Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., specified members parked their cars at assigned areas at the new Veterans Building with trunks open to accept donations for several community causes the club supports. Traffic was directed for passenger side to be open to collection of Donation Wish Lists for: the Cocoon at Stations 1 and 2, BG Christian Food Pantry at Station 3, pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House and plastic lids/caps for project to make a recycled plastic bench for the Cocoon playground at Station 4.
In addition, 2020-21 Women’s Club Program Books were handed out. The Kiwanis Shelter was also reserved for an opportunity to have a safe socializing experience using social distancing and face masks.