GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green was awarded the Jennie June McGee Junior Achievement Cup for placing second out of all Ohio districts at the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs 124th Annual Convention which was held April 29-May 1 in Columbus, Ohio.
Annual reports from each club summarize the various community service projects that clubs support each year to determine rank.
Bowling Green’s club won State Awards for Outstanding Participation in the following categories: Arts and Culture, Education and Libraries (Shot at Life), Environment, ESO, Health and Wellness (Martin Luther King Day of Service and Canine Companions), Communications and Public Relations, Leadership, Legislation/Public Policy, Membership, and Women’s History and Resource Center.
Eight Officers of the local club attended convention and accepted the awards.