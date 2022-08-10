GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green was awarded the Jennie June McGee Junior Achievement Cup for placing second out of all Ohio districts at the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs 124th Annual Convention which was held April 29-May 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

Annual reports from each club summarize the various community service projects that clubs support each year to determine rank.

