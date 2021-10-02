The club will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center. Program for the evening will be Aging in Place and Resources, presented by Lisa Myers of the Wood County Committee on Aging. Music Chair Donna Schmidt will introduce the music for the evening, presented by students of Bowling Green State University music department.
President Kathy Mull and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Donna Schmidt will provide the day’s inspiration. Hostesses for the evening are Pat Limes, Kathy Schultz, Janeen Euler and Carole Sarkan. A brief business meeting to update and plan ongoing club projects will follow. Carol Ballard and Jo Sipes will share news of upcoming Garden Group projects and Candace Gillen will share Literature Group projects. The evening concludes with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.
Designated charity of the evening is the Cocoon; specific donation requests are listed in the Member Program Book. Anyone interested in learning about the opportunities for service provided by GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green to our community and beyond, or who would like to attend a meeting, can consult the Women’s Club website at www.womensclubbg.org or any club member.