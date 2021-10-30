The club will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center. Program for the evening will be What’s In Your Jewelry Box?, presented by Fern Kao, with opportunity for members to bring pieces of jewelry for appraisal by Kao. Music Chair Donna Schmidt will introduce the music for the evening, presented by students of BGSU music department.
President Kathy Mull and members will begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, after which Miriam Martin will provide the day’s inspiration. Hostesses for the evening are Lynne Comings, Jo Sipes and Brenda Blausey. A brief business meeting to update and plan ongoing club projects will follow. Carol Ballard and Sipes will share news of upcoming Garden Group projects and Candace Gillen will share Literature Group projects. The evening concludes with the recitation of the GFWC Collect for Clubwomen.
Designated charity of the evening is the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry; a $125 donation will be made on behalf of members. Anyone interested in learning about the opportunities for service provided by GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green to our community and beyond, or who would like to attend a meeting, can consult the Women’s Club website at www.womensclubbg.org or any club member.