The group met on June 21 at Wolf’s Blooms & Berries, hosted by Marilyn Pahl and Susan Enright. Members enjoyed social time with snacks and a strawberry dessert using Wolf’s berries. Sue Wolf presented a program focused on house plants with ideas for which plants work well in various situations and offered suggestions for various potting alternatives.
Co-President Carol Ballard opened the monthly meeting with members responding to roll call with individual remembrances of Evelyn Bachman; fond, funny and caring stories were shared. A motion was made and carried to purchase “Tears in Heaven,” a hosta for planting at Simpson Garden in memory of Evie.
Previous minutes of May meeting were approved as emailed and Treasurer’s report was approved. In committee reports, Jo Vernon led a discussion on humming birds and how they use smell to detect danger inside the nectar. Linda Myers shared ideas of plantings to include among Hosta plants to bring in color such as spring bulbs, bleeding hearts, or Coral Bells.
Linda Kuhn will get details on the flower building events at the Wood County Fair Aug. 1-8 and will share with members so we can participate as we usually do with filling water bottles and manning the sales tables.
The next meeting will be on July 19th beginning at 3 p.m. at Snyder’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Grand Rapids. After a treat of ice cream scoops, members will travel to Garden View U-Pick Flowers (11160 S. River Road, Grand Rapids) to choose and pick a quart jar of flowers.