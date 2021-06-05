Tails and Tales, Summer Reading Program 2021 is planned for the Pemberville, Luckey and Stony Ridge libraries
Readers can earn BragTags and beads as they record reading minutes and activity points on BookPoints. Pre-readers are welcome. When the child is read to, it counts the same as if they read the book themselves.
This summer the libraries are returning to in-library programs. Indoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people with masking recommended and social distancing required. Registration will be required, and attendance limited to nine at each program. Programs are scheduled at all three branches at multiple times to accommodate those who wish to register.
This summer’s in-person animal-themed programs will include making puppets, pet portraits, dog and cat toys, bottlecap snakes, animal cartoons, and even a hotel for bees. Visiting a local park to meet with a Wood County Park District naturalist. Go on an outdoor adventure trails at all three library locations and pick up a take-out craft kit every week for children and tweens. The final program is an outdoor Pet Parade, with kids and pets dressing up.
To register for programs, call the libraries: Pemberville 419-287-4012, Luckey 419-833-6040, Stony Ridge: 419-837-5948
Pick up your complete calendar of events and BookPoints instructions at the libraries.