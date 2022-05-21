PEMBERVILLE — Garden parties — like a farmers market but with a small-town feel — get started downtown this week.
Downtown Pemberville’s annual Garden Parties are set to start on Tuesday.
From May until September, the Garden Parties will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 5-8 p.m.
There will be a variety of different vendors present, such as North Branch Nursery, Hutchinson Family Farms, Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, The Hot Pad Guy, Harold Leemaster, Cynthia Lohrbach, Ruth Hasselman, Country Cupboard Ohio, Riverbank Antiques, Pallets by Luann, Grandma Jean’s Handmade Soaps and Mrs. Miller’s Amish Jams & Jellies.
While there are many vendors already set to participate, anyone who is interested in being a vendor should call 419-287-3274 for more information.
Todd Sheets, owner of Beeker’s General Store and one of the Garden Party hosts, said the Garden Parties are very similar to farmers markets, but with a creative name and a more hometown feel.
“There’ll be plants, hanging baskets, shrubs, perennials, things like that. We have folks with kettle corn and honey and breads and baked goods, that kind of stuff. And then we also have some artisans and crafters that do some handmade things,” Sheets said.
There will also be fresh sandwiches and salads for sale and Beeker’s will be selling Toft’s hand-dipped ice cream.
Along with the different vendors, each party will feature a local musician and a couple of unique artisans and crafters. Many of the vendors will be the same each time, but some will only be present on specific dates.
This year, a new feature has been added for guests.
During the May, July and September Garden Parties, a carriage service will be offering rides. There is a fee for rides and people can call ahead and reserve a time slot or walk on as long as times are available. The carriage rides are available to people of all ages.
The streets of downtown will remain open during the Garden Parties as the vendors will all be set up on the sidewalks.
Sheets said that while the Garden Parties aren’t as big as the farmers markets in other towns, he thinks it will still be a lot of fun.
“It’s a great time for people to catch up with their friends and neighbors,” he said. “It’s kind of a little slower pace, kind of that small-town feel. And the neat thing is that a lot of the product is either locally grown, locally sourced or produced by local artisans. We feel it’s just very important that we support our local growers, our local artisans and crafters.”
Even though the weather can be unpredictable, Sheets said that the Garden Parties will be held rain or shine. He said that while they don’t see as many people during the rainy days and some of the vendors don’t come during bad weather, they won’t let that stop them.
“It is all about the garden and everything being locally grown, so we’re like a little moisture doesn’t scare us off,” Sheets.