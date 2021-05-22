PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville’s Garden Parties for the summer start on Tuesday.
Beeker’s General Store will host five Garden Parties, the fourth Tuesday of every month through September, from 5-8 p.m.
Vendors will be alongside Front Street in downtown, showcasing all things edible and garden, rain or shine.
Vendors include:
Downtown Deco – succulents and houseplants
Z Farms – organic mushrooms
Harold Leemaster – homemade soaps, lotions and salves
North Branch Nursery – perennials and flowering shrubs
Beeker’s General Store – Amish jams and jellies, salsa and pickled vegetables
Cynthia Lohrbach – garden totems
Arts in Common – pottery, jewelry, pet treats and sewn items
Ruth Hasselman – assorted knitted, crocheted and sewn items
Beeker’s Fresh Baked Goods by Kate
Country Grains Breads – fresh breads
Riverbank Antique Market – garden antiques and accessories
Beeker’s Old-Fashioned Ice Cream – hand-dipped ice cream, fresh strawberry shortcake, and fresh salads and gourmet cold-cut sandwiches by Michael’s Gourmet Catering.
The Gathering Place, 222 E. Front St., will host artisans indoors. They will include Janet Smith – wood works,Pallet Art by Luanne and the Hot Pad Guy. Rebecca Booth will be leading one of her Arty Party painting classes, “BlueBird,” on Tuesday. RSVP to her at 419-344-6262.
Other downtown shops open for shopping include Country Cupboard Ohio and Riverbank Antique Market.
Interested vendors who want to sell fresh vegetables, plants and flowers, garden art, antiques and fresh baked goods should call Beeker’s General Store at 419-287-3274 for more information. A participation fee is required in advance to hold a space.