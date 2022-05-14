PERRYSBURG — As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, Julie Goins-Whitmore, will present Stroke Awareness on May 26 from 2-3 p.m. at Way Public Library.
When it comes to a stroke, seconds matter. Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, but acting early can improve chances of survival. Join Goins-Whitmore, RN, MBA, as she shares tips on recognizing stroke warning signs and symptoms, so you can respond quickly in case of an emergency.
Goins-Whitmore is the program manager for the Mercy Health – Neuroscience Institute, serving the Toledo community with Mobile Stroke Unit and Telemedicine services.
In the past, she served as a critical care transport nurse with the Life Flight Network. She received her Nursing Diploma from Mercy Health – St. Vincent School of Nursing, and her bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration from Mercy College of Ohio.
She also earned her master’s degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University. Goins-Whitmore is certified in four types of life support, including advanced trauma and emergency neurological, and is NIH stroke scale certified. She also has extensive research and lecture experience with topics relating to neuroscience and stroke care.
This educational presentation is free and will be in person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library. Registration is not required. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.