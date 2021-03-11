The Wood County Public Library invites patrons to get read-y for National Library Week by playing WCDPL’s Virtual Bookish Trivia beginning March 29 at 4 p.m. and ending March 30 at 4 p.m.
Patrons will be able to show off their literary knowledge with topics ranging from the classics to modern authors and everything in between. Participants can play by themselves or as a team.
“We wanted to deliver some bookish fun in anticipation of National Library Week, which is from April 4-10 this year,” said Nicole Cordier, information services librarian.
No registration is required. A Google Form with trivia questions will be posted to WCDPL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WCDPL and will be open for the competition for 24 hours beginning at 4 p.m. on March 29. After the winners are chosen, the form will be left available for anyone to play for fun.
For more information, contact Information Services by calling 419-352-5050, emailing woodref@wcdpl.org, or by visiting wcdpl.org.