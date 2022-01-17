Nature Educational Series
Join the city of Bowling Green, the Wood Soil, Water & Conservation District, the Wood County Park District and the Kuebeck Forum on nature for a new homeowner educational series, Your Path to Sustainable Landscaping.
This five-class series will feature local experts focused on best practices for incorporating native plants within a neighborhood setting: Going Native, Steps for Success, Favorite Forbs of NOW,Native Trees and Shrubs, Gardens Are Your Own, and Get CreNative.
All classes will be held at the Veterans Building at Bowling Green City Park. Registration is required and limited. A $25 registration fee covers all classes and materials. Register by emailing Cinda Stutzman at stutzman@bgohio.org or by calling 419-353-0301.
“Many of our residents are interested in adding natives to their landscaping but are worried that it will look too wild and wooly, upset their neighbors, or be in violation of City zoning laws. Small patches of manicured lawn replaced with native landscaping can have tremendous environmental benefit and we want to provide residents with the resources and the knowledge to do this successfully,” said Amanda Gamby, the sity’s sustainability and public outreach coordinator.