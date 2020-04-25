There is cautious excitement at local gardening centers as pent-up people are looking at plant therapy to battle coronavirus isolation.
“I’ve been using the words ‘Klotz pharmacy,’ for emotional well being. When you talk to a lot of the medical people around, many of the symptoms people have are anxiety issues, because they have been cooped up so much. Our business is one of those that can help them a lot, emotionally,“ said Gene Klotz, owner of Klotz Floral Design and Garden. “Get in the garden. Clean up the yard and plant flowers and vegetables and other things.”
Garden centers have been deemed essential businesses in Ohio. There were safety precautions and restrictions that had to be implemented.
Klotz reopened after being closed for almost a month, from March 19 to April 17. It was both a function of implementing safety precautions, as well as cold weather, Klotz said. The flower shop will be opening next week.
“We’re a weather-related business. Monday was warmer. … We didn’t tell anybody and people just started coming in wanting to get plants. It was nice warm weather. It’s so weather related. Yesterday was snowing,” Klotz said Thursday.
They have added sanitation stations, widened aisles and are limiting the inside shopping to 25 customers.
They don’t have online ordering.
“It’s not like picking out a can of beans,” Klotz said.
He encouraged people to come in and pick out what will be right for them, after they have seen what is in stock.
The Black Diamond garden center in Perrysburg did not shut down, but switched to curbside, pickup and delivery only.
Manager Zach Edwards is also limiting the number of customers in the store when the building opens up on Friday. As it gets warmer they will be opening the roof vents and large doors and windows, all to add air flow. They also have large areas open to outdoor shopping.
“A lot of April, even in normal times, is people asking when certain things will be ready. So much of what we do is seasonal,” Edwards said. “With the warmer weather, earlier in the month, we were extremely busy. It was sort of the perfect storm of events. With people stuck at home and looking for things to do, the weather was nice enough that people were doing mainly mulching, grass seed, soil, things like that.”
Based on April traffic, Edwards is expecting that there will be more gardening this year because of the coronavirus.
“People newly working from home, or if they can’t leave the house, they seem to need projects. They want to keep busy. Gardening is a good mental and physical exercise,” Edwards said.
Tom Oberhouse, owner of North Branch Nursery in Pemberville, briefly shut down his landscaping department to make some changes for coronavirus safeguards and restrictions. The big change was in employee travel to landscaping sites. In order to maintain social distancing he is keeping from having multiple individuals in the same vehicle.
“Honestly, it’s as busy as normal. Too soon to tell. Our sales haven’t dropped from last year, at least, but it’s a lot more work making a sale from last year, because of all the safeguards,” Oberhouse said.
“On the retail said, we‘re asking that you phone your order in. We have a really good online plant guide. Phone your order in, it will be ready when you get here and we will just load it for you. You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle, or we will deliver it for you,” Oberhouse said.
For social distancing, he is encouraging customers to walk their garden center yards, which are several acres in size. They are limiting access to their buildings, but have installed hand washing stations. There are extra bathrooms that are being sanitized several times a day. Employees are being provided with masks and gloves.
Coronavirus has added another layer to a crazy time of year, said Edwards, with Black Diamond.
“We’re real close to being able to operate with normal procedures, but for the foreseeable future things will be slightly different. I don’t think this will be over anytime soon. We have to adapt, put different practices in place. Retail garden centers do about half their year at this time traditionally. It’s a chaotic time of year no matter what. This just adds some complexity to it,” he said.