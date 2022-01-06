Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Wild Lights Weekend is Friday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Celebrate the new year with wildlife and holiday lights. Life-sized animal statues are adorned with twinkle and color, lighting up the cool winter nights. Walk the illuminated forest trail from to see the spectacular displays and vote for a favorite.
Escape the Nature Center is Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Hankison Great Room. Use wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center. The leader is Bill Hoefflin; $10 per participant, $7 FWCP.
Vegetable Production Schedule Planning is Jan. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Planning the vegetable production schedule is more than just picking out what you want to grow. Learn how to research plant varieties and about susceptibility to disease and insects. Evaluate vegetables for flavor, quality, quantity and size based on your production goals and interest. The leader is Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR extension educator.
The EcoLit Book Group Meeting is Jan. 13 from 7-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Friends’ Green Room. For this meeting, read “Swampwalker’s Journal: A Wetlands Year” by David M. Carroll. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. The discussion leader is Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, Bowling Green State University English Department and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.
Go on a Monthly Mindfulness Walk on Jan. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Set aside time to slow down with a mindful afternoon at one of our parks. Practice seated meditation, walk around the park with a naturalist and mindfully observe the world around you with the help of nature awareness activities.The program leader is Emma Taylor.
Take a Full Wolf Moon Hike on Jan. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Black Swamp Preserve. The first full moon of 2022 is often one of the brightest, and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away. Bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month. The leader is Bill Hoefflin.