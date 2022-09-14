The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is working with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program to ensure our local seniors have all the information they need for this fall’s Medicare open enrollment.
A representative from OSHIIP will be presenting a talk at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Learn about the recent changes to Medicare and how the Oct. 15-Dec. 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for you. Attendees will also get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan, and will be able to see if they qualify to save an average of $3,900 on their prescription drug costs.
No RSVP is needed. Contact the Social Services Department at the Wood County Senior Center by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 for more information. Contact OSHIIP directly at 800-686-1578.