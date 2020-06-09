Ebelskivers are a traditional breakfast favorite, from the Danish side of Jenette Yocom’s family.
“It’s a puff pancake. The difference (from a pancake) is you whip the egg whites separately until they have the stiff peaks, then you fold them back into the batter. That helps them stay firm and round and fluffy,” Yocom said. “It’s a thing that kids love. My sisters’ kids all grew up with ebelskivers, as they can eat them with their hands.”
Unlike a pancake, the outside is a little harder and crust-like, while the center should be a little more fluffy than a pancake.
She serves them with butter and maple syrup. However, some people will put fruit in the middle, almost like a filled jelly doughnut.
“Traditionally, I think it was an apple filling. Which is popular. But I don’t remember them being filled,” Yocom said.
“You pick them up, wipe them in the butter and then dip them,” Yocom said. “For kids it’s like, ‘Yeah! No utensils!’”
The recipe was part of her childhood, although the origins were a mystery.
“It was a little bit of culture shock for me to realize that this was a Danish dish. All I ever heard of was that I was Scottish, but I’m only a quarter Scottish. … This was from grandmother’s side. This is Danish.”
She has modernized her recipe and methods a little.
Yocom will also add vanilla, but that is not part of her grandmother’s recipe. She also uses a KitchenAid mixer for the batter, but her grandmother started the mixing with a sifter. That original recipe notes, “…flour, soda and baking powder which have all been sifted together.”
Yocom’s family is from Nebraska and that is where her grandmother, Dorothy Jean Sorenson, lived. She was Danish. Sorenson’s mother was second-generation Danish. The recipe has been passed down for generations. The family has included it in their own bound cookbook.
Yocom and her husband, Shannon, have had a house in Bowling Green for almost 20 years, which is a comparatively a big city, from where she spent six years of her life as a kid.
“My father was actually in the military. I’m an army brat. I was born in Lake Tacoma, Washington. Then we went to Germany, Alabama, Massachusetts, Tiffin, Ohio, and then we made plans to go to Nebraska, where my grandpa and grandmother were. Oshkosh, Nebraska. Not Wisconsin.”
That’s the panhandle region, she said, “where the cows outnumber the people. I think Oshkosh, at its height, had maybe 1,200 people, and it was the county seat.”
Her father wanted to live in Oshkosh because the family lived there and Yocom’s grandmother had just passed.
Just like her mother, Yocom uses a vintage 1970s fondue fork to flip her ebelskivers. She puts the fork through the uncooked dough to catch the cooked inside, while trying not to stab through the crust on the opposite side.
Yocom has the original typed recipe from her grandmother, in red ink on onion skin paper. That version of the recipe recommends fat in each depression, but Yocom uses whatever spray oil or butter is handy. It’s just used to make sure they don’t stick to the cast iron.
Ebelskivers require a special pan.
“That’s an ebelskiver pan. That one was my mom’s. You can see the wear. It seems like cast iron is what most people used. My Mom got a non-stick one,” Yocom said. “There are different sizes. These hold seven. I got this one from Nordicware. It used to be they were harder to find, but now you can find them online pretty easily.”
She has four of the special pieces of ebelskiver cookware.
A cousin found an electric double-sided ebelskiver pan, that is a lot like an electric waffle iron, that can be flipped.
Sometimes it’s also spelled aebelskiver, or ebleskiver, if one is trying to find a pan or recipe variation on the internet.
“They spell it however, just throwing vowels around,” Yocom said with a laugh.
While the family is spread across the country, their house is centrally located and they love having kids running around. She always makes the recipe when family show up at their house, cooking with all four ebelskiver pans on the stove.