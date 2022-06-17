The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is scheduling cholesterol screening clinics for July.
Participants must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those 60 and over, $25 for those 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.
The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.
The schedule:
Wood County Senior Center (Bowling Green): 9-11 a.m. on July 12, 13 and 22.
Perrysburg Area Senior Center 9:30-11:30 a.m. on July 8 and 19.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.