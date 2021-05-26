Join the Wood County District Library’s technology team on Zoom to learn how to create resumes in Microsoft Word on June 21 at 11 a.m.
WCDPL staff member Jacob Engholm will demonstrate how to use Microsoft Word templates to create a resume that will stand out to future employers, and offer some general guidelines on how to find a template that best fits your unique brand and skill set.
“I’ll be giving tips on how to customize and format your templates in Microsoft Word so you stand out and feel confident when you apply to your next job,” said Engholm, network assistant and desktop specialist. “This is a great opportunity to polish your career materials, whether you are actively searching for a job and need a good place to help you get started, or you’re just looking for ways to keep your current resume updated.”
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.