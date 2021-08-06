Looking for a way to store files and create or edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations? Join the Wood County District Public Library for an Introduction to Google Drive over Zoom on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.
WCDPL technology team member Max Heath will walk patrons through using Google Drive and how users can store files, synchronize files across devices and share files. Participants will also learn how to store things with Google Drive, and will leave the introduction with basics on how to use Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.