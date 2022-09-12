The Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags