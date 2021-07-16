TOLEDO – The V Project, in partnership with Metroparks Toledo and Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, is offering coronavirus vaccinations at three Northwest Ohio area metroparks.
Everyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at the Farnsworth, Oak Openings Preserve or Pearson metroparks will receive a $15 gift card to an area restaurant and be entered in a drawing for a chance to stay overnight in a six-person treehouse.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the following dates. Anyone younger than 18 getting the Pfizer vaccine must have a parent or legal guardian present.
Saturday and Sunday: Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, Oak Openings Lodge parking lot, 5440 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse.
July 24 and 25: Pearson Metropark, playground shelter parking lot, 761 S. Lallendorf Road, Oregon.
July 31: Farnsworth Metropark, Indianola Shelter parking lot, 8505 S. River Road, Waterville.
Everyone who receives their vaccine at one of these events will be entered in a drawing for a free overnight stay for up to six guests in the Stables treehouse, the largest of overnight treehouses at the Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at other V Project mobile clinic locations, or will be available at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s vaccine clinics.
These COVID-19 vaccination events at the metroparks are part of the V Project, in partnership with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Wood County Public Health. The goal of the V Project is to educate, motivate and vaccinate 70% of residents in Northwest Ohio.