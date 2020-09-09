PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is offering members of the Class of 2020 the opportunity to continue their academic path at Owens with the Spring Start: High School Class of 2020 Scholarship.
This scholarship is a $500 non-need-based award intended to provide new graduates whose educational plans may have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic the assistance they need to start their journey in the spring and keep their education on track. Eligible students would be awarded a scholarship for the 2021 spring semester. An additional $250 scholarship would be awarded for the 2021 summer semester to those spring scholarship recipients who continue to meet eligibility requirements.
“With this unique initiative Owens hopes to demonstrate to our area high schools and community the college’s ongoing commitment to increasing college enrollment and student success as part of our strategic plan and our critical role in the northwest Ohio higher education ecosystem,” stated Amy K. Giordano, vice president, Enrollment Management and Student Services.
A recent survey by Junior Achievement and Citizens Bank (COVID Impact Survey) found that nearly half of high school juniors and seniors (44%) say COVID-19 has impacted their plans to pay for college. The survey also found that 30% say that COVID-19 is impacting their expected college start date.
Owens own enrollment trends show that these uncertainties especially affect the direct from high school students from the larger, public urban high schools with these student numbers behind prior year enrollment trends. With this new scholarship, Owens provides students who delayed their college career this additional financial assistance and wrap around support services to help ensure they don’t find themselves falling behind in their educational journey.
“This scholarship, open to all eligible students regardless of need, will reduce Owens already low cost for the 2021 spring semester,” Giordano said.
Requirements for the new scholarship are:
• Must be a member of the Class of 2020 from the legal service district (Wood, Lucas, Hancock and parts of Ottawa and Sandusky counties) who have not yet enrolled in college or university post-graduation
• Must be enrolled in 12 credit hours as of spring 2021 census date
• Must be degree or certificate-seeking
• Must have completed FAFSA on file
• For summer 2021 students, must be enrolled in six credit hours, and maintaining a 2.0 GPA
Contact Giordano at amy_giordano@owens.edu for more information.