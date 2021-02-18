PERRYSBURG — On Monday at 7 p.m. there will be a screener and discussion of the new PBS series, “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.”
The new series traces the 400-year-old-story of the Black church in America with Henry Louis Gates Jr., exploring its role as the site of African American organizing, resilience, autonomy, freedom and solidarity.
In addition to a 30-minute screener of the documentary, Robert Smith of the African-American Legacy Project will present on the history and the future of Toledo’s Black churches. The program will take place via Zoom.
Smith is the visionary and founder of the African American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio. Unveiled in 2004, under the direction of a Board of Directors, Smith has used his formal educational and life’s experiences to begin to capture important and significant stories reflecting the African American experience to share with current and future generations.
Educated in the Toledo Public Schools, he attended St. Thomas Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he minored in business with an emphasis on marketing and graduated from the University of Toledo, majoring in broadcast communications. In 1993, he served as interim director of the American Red Cross Donor Resource Program managing a staff of seven in a 10-county region. During his brief tenure he implemented a new donor database system, developed an award-winning regional recruitment campaign, and created a CEO Visitation program which received national recognition.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. The Zoom link will be emailed to participants. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.