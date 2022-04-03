PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center is hosting a Community Service Day for the public on April 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its campus, 9301 Buck Road.
Community Service Day is in honor of Penta’s designation as a Purple Star School and in recognition of the Month of the Military Child.
During Community Service Day, the following activities will take place for the public:
• Cut-A-Thon in Cosmetology will include simple haircuts, styles and basic manicures with a $5 minimum donation. Proceeds from the Cut-A-Thon benefit the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police.
• Tire checks and basic car washes in Automotive Technology. Stations will be set up near the Penta Greenhouse and it will be a drive-thru format. Donations are accepted.
The above two services will be offered at no cost to veterans and active service members during the event.
• American flag proper retirement in the Firefighter program. Residents can drop off their old, worn out American flags to Penta’s main entrance to be properly retired by firefighter students and staff.
• Clothing drive sponsored by the Inventory & Warehouse Operations program. Only adult clothing and shoes in clean, wearable condition will be accepted. No undergarments accepted. Clothing donated will be used to stock Penta’s on-campus closet for students who have clothing needs. Also, some clothing will be donated to Vietnam Veterans of America.
For more information about Community Service Day, call 419-666-1120.