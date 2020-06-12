Garrett Germann wants to go into nursing because he likes helping people.
He picked nursing when his grandmother Nancy died when he was 12.
“It would make me feel better if I could help someone,” Germann said.
The senior, who will graduate from Bowling Green High School and Penta Career Center, has not been in the classroom since September.
He has been working full time as an STNA at Bowling Green Manor nursing home.
Germann is enrolled in Penta’s Transition to Work program within Medical Technologies. He’s been at a career center for three years.
He said when he was in elementary school, he knew he’d go to Penta.
“I love it,” he said about his time at Penta. “The teachers … work better with the way I learn, which is hands on.”
Germann has earned CPR and First Aid certificates and how to care for people on a person level.
At BG Manor, he helps in the rehab hallway and helps residents get ready to go home.
He’s going to study nursing for his LPN and continue for his RN degrees at Owens Community College.
He wants to be a traveling nurse.
“I want to go around the world and all 50 states.”
He is a member of the FFA chapter at BGHS and has earned his State Degree. This year’s convention was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It was a long process,” he said, adding it was disappointing not being able to accept the award in person.
He is also on the high school swim team. He competes in distance and freestyle. The high school season ended in February.
“I’m not the greatest, but that’s not the point. We do it because we enjoy it.”
He is particularly bummed about the cancellation of both graduations and not being able to camp.
“Our front yard isn’t the greatest,” he said about the camper parked there.
He is a member of the Wood County Junior Fair Board and raises cattle.
He is disappointed over the uncertainty of this year’s fair.
“I would be very upset,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”
Also in Boy Scouts, he earned his Eagle Scout after he built the Eagle Memorial Garden at St. Marks Lutheran Church in memory of Nancy Germann.
Father Jody also was an Eagle Scout and member of the fair board. When asked if he was following in his dad’s footsteps, the senior merely said “yeah. Deliberately.”
“It makes me feel good that I am actually helping someone,” Germann said about nursing. “I’d rather help someone than help myself.”