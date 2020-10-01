On Wednesday, from 7-9 p.m., the Wood County Museum is holding its 17th annual German-American Day program.
This year’s topic is, “German Genes? How Deutsch is your DNA?” Have you ever taken DNA test to determine your heritage? Have the results, whether confirming or denying your German heritage, affected your sense of German or German-American identity? If so, please RSVP to attend this year’s German-American Day and share a story. Each registered participant will be given time to tell their story about their German heritage, or lack thereof.
This event is limited to the first 15 registered guests. Call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 and RSVP with name, the number of guests attending, and your phone number. A $10 donation for non-members, and a $5 donation for members is requested.
The museum will remain open the night of German-American Day until 9 p.m. for registered guests. Masks are required at all times in the building.
The museum is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Visit woodcountyhistory.org for more information.