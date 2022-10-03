GENOA — The 24th annual GenoaBank Scholarship Golf Outing was held Sept. 9 at Oak Harbor Golf Club.
This scramble provides scholarships to local students planning to major in business at a two or four-year college or university of their choice.
It was a record-breaking year, with 64 teams registered. The money collected will benefit Lake, Northwood, Perrysburg and Rossford schools in Wood County.
Other schools benefiting are Cardinal Stritch, Clay Danbury, Genoa, Maumee, Northview, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay, Southview, Waite and Woodmore.
GenoaBank’s annual scholarship golf outing has provided scholarships to approximately 275 students since the bank began hosting this annual event.
“Throughout the year, GenoaBank focuses on building relationships with the community; however, we most look forward to the annual golf outing,” said Martin Sutter, president and CEO of GenoaBank. “It offers us a chance to bring together local, like-minded leaders, businesses and school administrators who gather with the purpose of giving back and swinging for education excellence.”
The scholarships are presented to students selected by their school who have demonstrated academic success, have an interest in pursuing a higher education and seeking a degree in finance or business at a two- or four-year college. Students should contact their guidance department to be considered for a GenoaBank Scholarship.